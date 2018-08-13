Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

A list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Type Of Work
|Route Number
|Start Date:
22-May-
|End Date:
31-Aug-
|Location:
Chester Street, Mold
|Type Of Work:
One Way
|Route Number:
Demolish Building
|Start Date:
23-Jul-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Chester, UK
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Route Number:
Lay new service
|Start Date:
6-Aug-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Church Road, Buckley
|Type Of Work:
Road Closure
|Route Number:
Carriageway resurfacing
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
20-Aug-
|Location:
Morley Avenue, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Type Of Work:
Road Closure
|Route Number:
Install New Water Connection
|Start Date:
7-Aug-
|End Date:
20-Aug-
|Location:
Mold Road, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Route Number:
Water Mains Maintenance
|Start Date:
12-Aug-
|End Date:
24-Aug-
|Location:
Vownog, Penyffordd
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Route Number:
Carriageway resurfacing
|Start Date:
13-Aug-
|End Date:
14-Aug-
|Location:
Hawarden Road, Abermorddu
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Route Number:
Vehicle Crossing
|Start Date:
13-Aug-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Chemistry Lane, Pentre, Deeside, UK
|Type Of Work:
Road Closure
|Route Number:
Sewer Maintenance and associated works
|Start Date:
13-Aug-
|End Date:
16-Aug-
|Location:
End of A541 Dual Section to Lodge Entrance , Caergwrle
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Route Number:
Lay new service
|Start Date:
13-Aug-
|End Date:
15-Aug-
|Location:
Tre Mostyn Jct to Plas Uchaf Jct, Tre Mostyn
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Route Number:
Telecom Maintenance
|Start Date:
15-Aug-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Chester, UK
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Route Number:
Lay BT ducts
|Start Date:
15-Aug-
|End Date:
17-Aug-
|Location:
Pen y Maes Cottage to Glan yr Afon Crossroads, Llanasa
|Type Of Work:
Road Closure
|Route Number:
Burst water mains repairs
|Start Date:
15-Aug-
|End Date:
16-Aug-
|Location:
Fron Park Road, Holywell, UK
|Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|Route Number:
Repair / Replace damaged BT poles