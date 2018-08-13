independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Published: Monday, Aug 13th, 2018
A list of roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

As always, if spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share get in touch here:  Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


Start DateEnd DateLocationType Of WorkRoute Number
Start Date:
22-May-		End Date:
31-Aug-		Location:
Chester Street, Mold		Type Of Work:
One Way		Route Number:
Demolish Building
Start Date:
23-Jul-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, Chester, UK		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Route Number:
Lay new service
Start Date:
6-Aug-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Church Road, Buckley		Type Of Work:
Road Closure		Route Number:
Carriageway resurfacing
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
20-Aug-		Location:
Morley Avenue, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Type Of Work:
Road Closure		Route Number:
Install New Water Connection
Start Date:
7-Aug-		End Date:
20-Aug-		Location:
Mold Road, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)		Route Number:
Water Mains Maintenance
Start Date:
12-Aug-		End Date:
24-Aug-		Location:
Vownog, Penyffordd		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Route Number:
Carriageway resurfacing
Start Date:
13-Aug-		End Date:
14-Aug-		Location:
Hawarden Road, Abermorddu		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Route Number:
Vehicle Crossing
Start Date:
13-Aug-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Chemistry Lane, Pentre, Deeside, UK		Type Of Work:
Road Closure		Route Number:
Sewer Maintenance and associated works
Start Date:
13-Aug-		End Date:
16-Aug-		Location:
End of A541 Dual Section to Lodge Entrance , Caergwrle		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Route Number:
Lay new service
Start Date:
13-Aug-		End Date:
15-Aug-		Location:
Tre Mostyn Jct to Plas Uchaf Jct, Tre Mostyn		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Route Number:
Telecom Maintenance
Start Date:
15-Aug-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton, Chester, UK		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Route Number:
Lay BT ducts
Start Date:
15-Aug-		End Date:
17-Aug-		Location:
Pen y Maes Cottage to Glan yr Afon Crossroads, Llanasa		Type Of Work:
Road Closure		Route Number:
Burst water mains repairs
Start Date:
15-Aug-		End Date:
16-Aug-		Location:
Fron Park Road, Holywell, UK		Type Of Work:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)		Route Number:
Repair / Replace damaged BT poles

