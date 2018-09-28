Roadworks at A55 Kneeshaw Lupton bridge adding 20 minutes to journeys between Deeside and Colwyn Bay

Travel time between Deeside and Colwyn Bay has increased by 20 minutes over the past ten days due to roadworks at Llanddulas.
Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government highways agency shared a graph on social media showing average journey times westbound between Deeside and J19 Black Cat.
The graph shows journey times are “comparable for most of the day with no more than 20 extra minutes.” Traffic Wales says.
Essential bridge maintenance works are being carried out on the west bound carriageway of Kneeshaw Lupton bridge located 500 metres west of Junction 23 at Llanddulas.
The bridge deck waterproofing is leaking and is being replaced to protect the bridge deck slab which supports the carriageway running surface.
Traffic Wales says bridge deck waterproofing needs to be applied in dry conditions “therefore the works need to be completed before the onset of wetter and cooler weather which is more likely to occur later in Autumn.”
Contractors are working in shifts on a 24 hours/day and 7 days/week basis to complete the works before the start of the English and Welsh Autumn half term holidays.