Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

The latest batch of roadworks bulletins for the Flintshire area, some may impact your journeys over the next few days.

Flintshire Bridge:

Night time closures continue between Monday 14 August and Friday 18 August, more dates are also scheduled (see chart below).

The planned work is to allow the removal of cable strands for routine testing.

The gantry and access platform will then be removed which will involve a further weekend closure on September 2 and 3.

The contractors say dates will be is subject to change or extension should high winds or heavy rain hamper progress.