August 16th, 2017 Transport

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

The latest batch of roadworks bulletins for the Flintshire area, some may impact your journeys over the next few days.

A5118 A5118 Roundabout To Plas Major Lane A550, Padeswood, Flintshire
17 August — 21 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside “Whitewell Farm” In Footway
Works description: Connect Of Service Pipe To Main (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works & Road Works Code Of Practice Including Maintaining A Safe Passage For Pedestrian Access.)
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
16 August — 18 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Property “Rio Caroni”
Works description: Install Logger Box
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire
17 August — 17 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside Number 87
Works description: Signal Heads To Facilitate Works On Shotton Lane – Renew Manholoe Cover & Frame
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
17 August — 20 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Junction With Church Road
Works description: To Complete Road Crossing And C/W Installation, Working In C/W On Behalf Of Virgin Media…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Parkway, Sealand, Flintshire
16 August — 18 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Graphoprint
Works description: Service Disconnection 2m Public In Footpath
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rake Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
16 August — 17 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: At Junction Withwillow Hey, O/S And Opp No 34/36 And Junction With The Riddings…
Works description: To Complete 3 Road Crossing Working In The C/W On Behalf Of Virgin Media Fibre, This Will Not Confl…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
17 August — 21 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Creg Dy Sher On Chester Road
Works description: Flint 419145 – Overlay � Lay Approx 3m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works & Core Drill Also Required 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ketland Close, Shotton, Flintshire
17 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Vet Surgery
Works description: Signal Heads To Facilitate Works On Shotton Lane – Renew Manholoe
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
17 August — 21 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Jcn Little Roodee, Manor Lane
Works description: Locate And Excavate 1 Blockage In Existing Duct
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shotton Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
17 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Works Outside Number 14
Works description: Renew Manhole Cover & Frame
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
17 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Dock Road, Connahs Quay
Works description: Trial Hole
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ffordd Las, Soughton, Flintshire
17 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 9
Works description: Defect Perm Reinstatement Required
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hafod Road, Gwernaffield, Flintshire
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite Tan Y Bryn
Works description: Sewer Repair
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moel Gron, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 22
Works description: Repair Leaking Communication Pipe
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moel Gron, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
17 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 65
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Smithy Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junction Of Smithy Close And Darlington Crescent…
Works description: To Complete One Road Crossing On Behalf Of Virgin Media Fibre Working In The C/W…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Wavertree Road, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
16 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 42 In Footway…
Works description: Hand Dig To Install A Meter (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street WorksRoad Work…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Advanced planning

 

Flintshire Bridge:

Night time closures continue between Monday 14 August and Friday 18 August, more dates are also scheduled (see chart below).

The planned work is to allow the removal of cable strands for routine testing.

The gantry and access platform will then be removed which will involve a further weekend closure on September 2 and 3.

The contractors say dates will be is subject to change or extension should high winds or heavy rain hamper progress.

Day Road Closure Night Road Closure Provisional Works

Night Road Closure
06:00 – 19:00 19:00 – 06:00 19:00 – 06:00
03-Aug-17 thu      
04-Aug-17 fri      
05-Aug-17 sat      
06-Aug-17 sun Yes Yes  
07-Aug-17 mon   Yes  
08-Aug-17 tue   Yes  
09-Aug-17 wed   Yes  
10-Aug-17 thu   Yes  
11-Aug-17 fri     Yes
12-Aug-17 sat      
13-Aug-17 sun      
14-Aug-17 mon   Yes  
15-Aug-17 tue   Yes  
16-Aug-17 wed Yes
17-Aug-17 thu Yes
18-Aug-17 fri Yes
19-Aug-17 sat
20-Aug-17 sun
21-Aug-17 mon Yes
22-Aug-17 tue Yes
23-Aug-17 wed Yes
24-Aug-17 thu Yes
25-Aug-17 fri
26-Aug-17 sat
27-Aug-17 sun
28-Aug-17 mon
29-Aug-17 tue
30-Aug-17 wed
31-Aug-17 thu
01-Sep-17 fri
02-Sep-17 sat Yes – Provisional Yes – Provisional
03-Sep-17 sun Yes – Provisional Yes – Provisional

