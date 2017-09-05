Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

The latest batch of roadworks bulletins for the Flintshire area, some may impact your journeys over the next few days.

B5101 Ffrith

Tree and undergrowth removal works commenced on Monday 21 August on the B5101 in Ffrith.

The removal works took longer than anticipated which Flintshire County Council say was due to the sheer volume of fallen timber and the precarious working conditions.

“The majority of the clearance was completed on 31 August with only some felled timber left to remove from site.

Excavation works to remove the slipped material is due to commence on Tuesday 5 September.

The timeframe for this phase of the works is anticipated to take 3 weeks, but will be subject to the amount of material removed to return the slope to a stable condition.

Once this has been achieved, the repair to the carriageway will commence and should take a further 2-3 weeks.

We again thank you for your patience during this period and rest assured we are working hard to re-open the road in both a timely and safe manner.” The council adds.

These roadworks will be taking place over the next week or so.