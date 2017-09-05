Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

September 5th, 2017

The latest batch of roadworks bulletins for the Flintshire area, some may impact your journeys over the next few days.

B5101 Ffrith

Tree and undergrowth removal works commenced on Monday 21 August on the B5101 in Ffrith.

The removal works took longer than anticipated which Flintshire County Council say was due to the sheer volume of fallen timber and the precarious working conditions.

“The majority of the clearance was completed on 31 August with only some felled timber left to remove from site.

Excavation works to remove the slipped material is due to commence on Tuesday 5 September.

The timeframe for this phase of the works is anticipated to take 3 weeks, but will be subject to the amount of material removed to return the slope to a stable condition.

Once this has been achieved, the repair to the carriageway will commence and should take a further 2-3 weeks.

We again thank you for your patience during this period and rest assured we are working hard to re-open the road in both a timely and safe manner.” The council adds. 

These roadworks will be taking place over the next week or so.
Roadworks
A483,A55 Wrexham Road, Marlston Cum Lache, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
04 September — 01 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A483 From A55 To The Nuffield Hospital…
Works description: Highway Improvement Works – Widening Of Carriageway To 3 Lane From A55 To Chester Business Park And…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West And Chester Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A494 Mold Road, Ewloe, Flintshire
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 222m East Of Entrance To Ewole Barns Industrial Estate, Mold Road
Works description: Provide 1 New Pole,Recover 1 Existing Pole And Cabling
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5125 Holywell Road, Ewloe, Flintshire
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Property “Castle House”
Works description: Locate Stop Tap By Excavation
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Circular Drive, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc Of Lache Lane…
Works description: Permit Required For Tm Purposes Only In Connection With Lache Lane Ref Nk100/Nnwspl/51073fwc/La…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Elder Drive, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
04 September — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: At Junction With Courtney Road
Works description: Repair Collapsed Sewer…
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Pennant Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
04 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From Junction With Mold Road (B5126) To House No. 83
Works description: Water Mains Replacement – Approx 115m
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A55 A55 Eb Little Chef To Northop, Northop, Flintshire
04 September — 08 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 Eastbound Coed-Y-Cra Halkyn Bank
Works description: Soft Estate Works. Overnight Works From 20:00hrs To 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works:
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bryn Lane, New Brighton, Flintshire
05 September — 05 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Of New Brighton Road S/O The Firs Bryn Lane New Brighton Mold
Works description: Access Bt Joint Box Pulling Cable And Connect To Dslam And Pcp
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Circular Drive, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From O/S 57 To O/S Of 45 On Circular Drive…
Works description: Chester South – 411290 – Other – New Site Provision – Excavate And Clear Duct Blockages On Existing…
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
04 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Number 25a
Works description: Install Logger Box
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Marlston Cum Lache, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
04 September — 04 September
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Near Pumping Station Green Lane Chester…
Works description: Survey And Maintenance Of Flow Monitor…
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Manor Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
04 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 57m South West From Junc Of Airfield View To 50m North East On , Manor Lane
Works description: Install 45m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Footway,Install 5m Of 1 Way Poly Duct In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Smithy Lane, Ewloe Green, Flintshire
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Homestead On Smithy Lane, Smithy Lane
Works description: Provide 1 New Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
04 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: York Road, Connahs Quay, From Outside Property No. 21 York Road To Junction With Clifton Park Avenue
Works description: Water Mains Replacement
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Daleside, Buckley, Flintshire
04 September — 24 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From Junction With Springfield Drive – O/S 39
Works description: Replace 209m Of 4in Di, Si With 209m Of 90mm, 75mm Pe And Replace Or Transfer Approx 30 Services
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forge Way, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 22 And 24 In Verge…
Works description: Excavate By Hand To Rebuild Stop Tap Chamber And Insert New Stop Tap – Traffic Management In Accorda…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Advanced planning
Langford Crescent, Buckley, Flintshire
05 September — 24 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From Junction With Daleside – O/S 34
Works description: Replace 252m Of 4in Di With 252m Of 90mm, 75mm Pe And Replace Or Transfer Approx 24 Services
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Planned work about to start
Link Road Between Chester Road And A55t, Broughton, Flintshire
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 45m South West From Round About Of Chester Road On Link Road Between Chester Road And A55t
Works description: Hawarden – 426143 – Cab Reshell � Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 5m Of Duct Work In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Llanfair Crescent, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On The Junction
Works description: Replace Name Plate 2 X Posts 1 X Name Plate 4 X Bags Conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At Side Of 1 The Pathway In Footway
Works description: Install Stop Tap ( Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works & Road Works Code Of Practice Including Maintaining A Safe Passage For Pedestrian Access).
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Planned work about to start

