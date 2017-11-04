Roadworks in and around Deeside over the weekend

November 4th, 2017 News

The junction with Fairfield Road and Station Road in Queensferry will be closed this week while Welsh Water carry out the final connections following water pipe upgrade work.

Access for residents will be maintained however there may be a short delay Welsh Water says.

Free parking remains in place until work has been completed to all works in Queensferry which are expected to be completed by Friday 22nd December.

Teams from Welsh Water are currently working on :
– Dundas Street
– Station Road
– Bridge Villas

Work is to be completed on

– Glynne Street
– Chester Road East
– Coastal Path

A494 Wb Onslip A494 From A550, Sealand, Flintshire
04 November — 05 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 WB Cheshire Border to Dee Bridge
Works description: Drainage cleansing works. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Traffic to continue to DPI interchange roundabout and take the WB on slip to A494.
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501172821515451
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
05 November — 05 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 9
Works description: INTERNAL DEFECT
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594201330
A5119 Main Road, Soughton, Flintshire
06 November — 06 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: A5119 MAIN ROAD JUNCTION PEN Y BRYN SOUGHTON MOLD CLYWD CH7 6EA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0006NOVWNBNF920
A541 A541 The Nant Junction to B5123 Junction, Rhydymwyn, Flintshire
06 November — 08 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: MOLD WEST, A541 THE NANT JUNCTION TO B5123 JUNCTION
Works description: CABLING BETWEEN BT POLES
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00400500242908500
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
06 November — 08 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “TREGARON”
Works description: RESET & RENEW FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594440803
B5129 Chester Road West, Shotton, Flintshire
05 November — 06 November
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 57
Works description: INSTALL DOMESTIC FIRE SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594283271
B5129 Flint Road, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire
05 November — 05 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Side of Sunday School on Flint Road
Works description: CHESTER SOUTH – 385721 – REACTIVE REPAIR – POLING WORKS – only to recover cable
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUNWIBQ4U1JY01
A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire
05 November — 06 November
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 EB Dee Bridge to Cheshire border
Works description: Drainge cleansing works. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50117282143113936
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
04 November — 05 November
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 WB Cheshire Border to Dee Bridge
Works description: Drainage cleansing works. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50117282142036940
A550 northbound between A494 and A540
04 November — 05 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A550 northbound between A494 and A540; A550 northbound within the A540 junction; A550 northbound between A540 and B5463;
Works description: TYPE : GDP; Location : The A550 northbound between the A494 and the junction with the A41 ; Reason : Roadside Equipment Maintenance; Status : Cleared;
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: RW-17-07-24-101071
