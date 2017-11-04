Roadworks in and around Deeside over the weekend.

The junction with Fairfield Road and Station Road in Queensferry will be closed this week while Welsh Water carry out the final connections following water pipe upgrade work.

Access for residents will be maintained however there may be a short delay Welsh Water says.

Free parking remains in place until work has been completed to all works in Queensferry which are expected to be completed by Friday 22nd December.

Teams from Welsh Water are currently working on :

– Dundas Street

– Station Road

– Bridge Villas

Work is to be completed on

– Glynne Street

– Chester Road East

– Coastal Path