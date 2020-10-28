Road works lane closure on A494 at Aston Hill causing lengthy delays for third day

Roadworks are causing delays along the A494 eastbound at Ewloe for the third day.

Traffic is down to a single lane along the A494 at Aston Hill and the entry slip from Ewloe and Buckley.

Lane two (of two) closed for cabling and street lighting works.

Latest traffic report: “Queueing traffic on A494 Aston Road (E/B) between A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).





In the construction area. Lane closure in place.”