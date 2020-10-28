Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Oct 2020

Road works lane closure on A494 at Aston Hill causing lengthy delays for third day

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks are causing delays along the A494 eastbound at Ewloe for the third day.

Traffic is down to a single lane along the A494 at Aston Hill and the entry slip from Ewloe and Buckley.

Lane two (of two) closed for cabling and street lighting works.

Latest traffic report: “Queueing traffic on A494 Aston Road (E/B) between A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe) and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).


In the construction area. Lane closure in place.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Deeside animal parks Shetland ponies found with twine tied tightly around their necks after children seen chasing them

News

Welsh Govt provides retailers with updated list of products which can be sold during fire break

News

Storage locker production firm set to close Saltney plant with loss of 55 jobs

News

Affordable housing development in Mostyn backed for approval despite objections

News

Air Ambulance called to Connah’s Quay following reports of a person in need of “medical assistance”

News

Day Four – Deeside personal trainer’s advice for people hoping to keep fit during firebreak lockdown

News

Wrexham volunteers invited to take part in UK trial for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Welsh Government set to publish new guidance supermarket non essential item ban following fierce backlash

News

Third phase of Economic Resilience Fund opening tomorrow – with new rates grant support for businesses

News





Read 642,547 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn