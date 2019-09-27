News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A5151 in Flintshire reopens following earlier closure due to a collision

Published: Friday, Sep 27th, 2019
Share:

Update: The A5151 in Trelawnyd has reopened following earlier closure due to a collision.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it had attended and one person was treated at the scene. 

We responded with one emergency ambulance and one patient was treated at the scene.”

Earlier Report: Drivers are being asked to avoid a section of the A5151 in Flintshire following a collision. 

Police have said the A5151 in Trelawnyd near the turn for Gwaenysgor is “completely blocked” following a road traffic collision involving up to three cars.

Emergency Services including the fire service are currently at the scene.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A5151 London Road both ways near the turn for Gwaenysgor. Affecting traffic between Dyserth and Lloc.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com  
WW

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to transform former Holywell hospital site look set for approval

Motorist arrested in Flintshire after being found to be four times over drink drive limit

Information Day to be held for Plas yr Ywen extra care scheme in Holywell

North Wales Police dealing with increasing number of modern slavery cases

Flint Coastguard called out following reports of a light aircraft with landing issues

Recall: Johnson & Johnson Acuvue daily disposable contact lenses

Coleg Cambria achieves 100% distinction pass rate on marketing courses

Flintshire Council awarded ‘Gold’ for ‘outstanding support’ to local armed forces community

Satellite learning ‘Space’ launched at OpTIC Centre


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn