Mold Road in Buckley reopens following earlier crash

Police say Mold Road in Buckley has reopened following the earlier crash which saw the road closed for nearly two hours.

From earlier:

North Wales Police are asking drivers to avoid Mold Road in Buckley because of a crash.

Reports on social media say the crash happened near to the Spar and then junction with Bistre Close.

Police are diverting traffic away as emergency services deal with the crash.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7.17pm.

There are also reports the area was shrouded in fog at the time of the accident.

One comment on facebook says:

“A car hit a parked car on its way up pren hill. Fog is really bad”

The latest travel report for the area says:

ACCIDENT between Muirfield Road Buckley and Bistre Avenue Mynydd Isa

A549 Flintshire – A549 Mold Road in Buckley blocked in both directions between the Muirfield Road junction and the Bistre Avenue junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Police directing traffic.

There are also reports of another accident this evening.

The A541 in Pontyblyddyn is partially blocked between Ffordd Y Glyn and the B5444 junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles. No more details .