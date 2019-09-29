Road resurfacing work set to begin on Ash Lane in Mancot

Work to resurface Ash Road in Mancot is scheduled to get underway today – Monday, September 30.

Flintshire Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works on Ash Lane in Mancot starting on Monday for approximately 8 working days “weather dependent”.

A one way system with diversion route will be in place between Banks Road and Mancot Lane, with access to residents provided.

The council says a road closure will be in place to “ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation, and the highway user.”

