Road resurfacing work set to begin on Ash Lane in Mancot

Work to resurface Ash Road in Mancot is scheduled to get underway today – Monday, September 30.
Flintshire Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works on Ash Lane in Mancot starting on Monday for approximately 8 working days “weather dependent”.
A one way system with diversion route will be in place between Banks Road and Mancot Lane, with access to residents provided.
The council says a road closure will be in place to “ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation, and the highway user.”
A letter sent to local residents states:
“To assist with this operation, we would require residents to remove vehicles from the road between 08:00 and 17:00 during this time.
Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered when works are being carried out outside of your property.
Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.
Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.”