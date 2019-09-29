News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Road resurfacing work set to begin on Ash Lane in Mancot

Published: Monday, Sep 30th, 2019
Share:

Work to resurface Ash Road in Mancot is scheduled to get underway today – Monday, September 30.

Flintshire Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works on Ash Lane in Mancot starting on Monday for approximately 8 working days “weather dependent”.

A one way system with diversion route will be in place between Banks Road and Mancot Lane, with access to residents provided.

The council says a road closure will be in place to “ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation, and the highway user.”

A letter sent to local residents states:

“To assist with this operation, we would require residents to remove vehicles from the road between 08:00 and 17:00 during this time.

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered when works are being carried out outside of your property.

Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.

Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com  
WW

LATEST NEWS:

Retiring Countess of Chester Hospital surgeon’s close shave for cancer charity

Welsh Government launches Safer Internet Day competition for young filmmakers

In-school mental health support pilot to be extended until December 2020

Social care should be free at the point of need landmark commission finds

Police warning over fraudsters trying to cash-in on Thomas Cook collapse

A North Wales Classic Car Club has raised over £9,000 for Wales Air Ambulance Charity following a its annual show in Flintshire

Sandycroft company boss inspired to run first marathon in memory of ‘beautiful’ scarlett

Rejected proposals for more than 60 new homes in Drury look set to be turned down again

Plans to build almost 40 new homes in Flintshire village could be thrown out again


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn