Road resurfacing on Deeside Industrial Estate will see one way restrictions put in place

Published: Monday, Apr 30th, 2018
Carriageway resurfacing along sections of First Avenue, Zone 2 gets underway this morning, Monday 30th April and will last for around two weeks, dependant on weather.

A temporary one way restriction will be in place from this morning (see picture above).

A spokesperson for Flintshire County County said;

“The one way restriction will be in place for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.

Access to individual businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered, please can vehicles not park on the carriageway highlighted green.

Flintshire County Council and our contractor Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work and will undertake the works as quickly as possible.”

