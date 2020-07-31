Road partially blocked in Ewloe following a collision

Liverpool Road in Ewloe is partially blocked following a collision, according to traffic reports.

The crash is reported to have happened near Ewloe Green Primary School, on the bend.

Traffic in the area is already very heavy due to delays on the A55 and holiday traffic heading through Flintshire.

Latest traffic report for the A494 and A55 states:





One lane closed, severe delays and queueing traffic due to broken down lorry on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Congestion to J36 (Warren Bank Interchange) and A494 Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off.

Travel time is 40 minutes from J36. From the A494 Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off it is 1 hour 15 minutes. Lane one (Of two) is closed whilst the lorry awaits recovery.

Cameras show that traffic is already stuffed in the area as holiday traffic makes its way across Wales.