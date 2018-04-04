Army Ordnance Disposal team called after chemicals and ‘other substances found in Bagillt flat

Update at 10:40.

Police have said specialists at scene confirm there is no risk posed to the public and the Army Ordnance Disposal team are packing up and leaving the scene.

The police cordon has been reduced to just cover the property and all residents who were evacuated earlier are being allowed back to their properties.

From Earlier:

Emergency services including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at a property in Bagillt following the discovery of chemicals and ‘other substances.’

Police say the incident is not terror related, three adjoining flats have been evacuated.

The find was made in a flat at Bron y Wern, part of the road has been sealed off by police as a precaution, an army ordnance disposal team arrived at around 6.30am.

In a statement a spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“North Wales Police and emergency services attending report of chemicals and other substances found in a flat at Bron y Wern Bagillt. Adjoining three flats have been evacuated as a precaution. Please avoid area to allow emergency services free access.’

“EOD and Fire Service also in attendance. Police cordon is just a precaution while specialists carry out checks. We can confirm that this is not a terrorist related incident and the activity is purely precautionary. Thanks for your patience.”

More as it happens…

