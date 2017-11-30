Road closures in place from 11am on Friday for Carl Sargeant’s Funeral

The leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn is expected to join family, friends and colleagues of Carl Sargeant on Friday for late Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member’s funeral.

A host of other politicians are expected to attend the midday service at St Marks Church in Connah’s Quay, the First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones won’t be attending out of respect for Mr Sargeant’s family who asked him not to go.

Mr Jones said; “Lisa and I would have liked to attend the funeral on Friday to pay our respects to our friend.

“However we, of course, respect the wishes of the family at this time, and would hope they can celebrate Carl’s life in peace and without distraction”

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral which Mr Sargeant’s family have said will be a ‘celebration of his life.’

Flintshire Couty Council will close several roads in Connah’s Quay between 11am and 2pm to allow for the funeral cortege to progress to St Mark’s Church, they are;

1. B5129 Church Street, Wepre Drive and Golftyn Lane;

2. Englefield Avenue, between its junctions with Hillside Avenue and B5126 Mold Road;

3. B5126 Mold Road, between junctions with Hall Lane and Breeze Hill;

4. Breeze Hill, between its junctions with B5126 Mold Road and Ass Road;

5. Fron Road, from its junctions with B5129 High Street.;

6. Pen Y Llan Street, B5129 Church Street and New Union Street.

Alternative routes will be signposted say the council.

There will be two car parks made available for those attending the service the main one will be at the former Somerfield supermarket car park.

A shuttle bus service will run from the carpark which is next to the Cenotaph just off High Street up to Church Hill from 10am onwards.

The Halfway House pub car park is also being made available for those attending which is within walking distance of St Marks.