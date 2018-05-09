Road closures in Chester over next 3 days due to Races – arrive early is the message…

More than 55,000 racegoers expected to descend on the Roodee over the next three days as Chester races get underway.

Cheshire Police urging those attending to get there early as a number of security measures will be in place with regular bag and transport searches.

Many roads in Chester will be closed from 9.30am today through to 8pm on Friday.

Superintendent Richard Rees, overseeing the policing operation for Chester races, said:

“As the races get underway we are reassuring racegoers that there will be a visible policing presence to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time. The races are always a fantastic occasion for Chester and next week is likely to attract more than 55,000 visitors from all over the country. It is therefore imperative we have officers in the city to ensure those who come to the races do so safely. Racegoers will see officers outside the racecourse during the event as well as in the city centre throughout the day and into the night. There will be security measures in place with regular bag and transport searches as well as ticket checks being carried out. I’d urge racegoers to arrive at the racecourse as soon as possible to avoid any delays and to be patient while the searches are being carried out. Racegoers can also expect to see safety barriers put in place with road closures on New Crane Street, Watergate Street and Nuns Road during the race days between 9.30am and 7pm. Although this may cause some disruption, these measures are being put in place to help increase public safety and provide greater protection to the event.”

A map of this weeks road closures.

For a full list of closures – may-races-closure-notice-v7_50b7fa4fdc

