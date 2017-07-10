RMT workers strike action hitting Merseyrail services from Chester and Bidston today

Merseyrail drivers and guards have walked out again today for the second time in three days in a dispute over on-board staffing arrangements on new trains.

Following Saturday’s planned industrial action by members of the RMT union further action is being taken today

Another day of strike action is planned for July 23 which coincides with The Open Championship when thousands of golf fans will descend on Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, many by train.

For those wanting to catch to train to Liverpool from Shotton via Bidston and from Chester, there will be disruption to your journey.

The industrial action centres around a fleet of new trains which will enter service in 2020 and proposals which will see drivers, not guards, responsible for opening and closing doors.

Merseyrail say the new trains will have some of the most advanced safety features seen in the UK, they include sliding steps which extend out to cut out the gap between the train and the platform.

Members of the RMT union, which represents rail staff, protested over fears safety could be compromised the RMT say Merseyrail profits would pay for keeping guards almost three times over their research has shown.

During today’s action trains will run from around 7am to 7pm and some stations will be closed.

There will be no trains running on Ellesmere Port, Hunts Cross and Kirkby lines.

Chester line trains will not call at Bache, Bromborough Rake, Capenhurst, Chester, Eastham Rake, Moorfields, Lime Street Low Level and Liverpool Central stations:

For those catching the Shotton to Bidston train for onward journeys to Liverpool; West Kirby line trains will not call at Bidston, Manor Road, Birkenhead Park, Conway Park, Moorfields, Lime Street Low Level and Liverpool Central stations.

If you cannot make your journey by train on strike days, alternative travel information can be found at www.merseytravel.gov.uk/railstrike

