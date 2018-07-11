Rain forecast for Thursday with a risk of thunderstorms in Flintshire on Friday

According to forecasts, the parched lawns of Flintshire may be in for a treat tomorrow, we could see the first bit of rain in what feels like weeks.

There’s around a 35% chance of seeing some rain locally, which will be welcomed by many of use whose lawns have been brutally frazzled by the long spell of hot weather.

Heavy and thundery showers ‘could’ be a feature of Friday’s weather in Flintshire the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in force from 11am on Friday through to 8pm.

Many places will remain dry with temperatures around 23º C, however, there is the potential for heavy and slow-moving thundery downpours in places.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will at times be affected by spray and standing water, leading to some minor journey delays. Some short-term loss of power and other services due to lightning strikes is possible.” The Met Office says. A spokesperson said:

“Heavy showers, which will most likely become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon.

Some of the showers are likely to become focussed into slow-moving bands, particularly over southwest England, with some locations receiving around 20mm in an hour.

As is the nature of showers however, many places within the warning area will miss them altogether, and have a dry day.”