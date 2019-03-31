News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Rider airlifted to hospital after falling from horse at Talacre

Published: Sunday, Mar 31st, 2019
A horse rider was airlifted to hospital after falling off a horse in on Talacre Beach today, Sunday March 31.

Coastguard teams from Flint and Rhyl were scrambled to the incident just after 2.15pm following reports a person had fallen from a horse west of Talacre lighthouse.

 

 

Once at the scene the teams stabilised rider with the assistance of a nurse who was also present.

A Coastguard spokesman said:

“Due to the injuries, Coastguard Rescue Officers gave immediate first aid until the arrival of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936, who then transported the casualty to Hospital.

We wish the person a speedy recovery and we would also like to thank the members of public who gave assistance.”

Main Image: Rhyl Coastguard.

