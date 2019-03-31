Rider airlifted to hospital after falling from horse at Talacre

A horse rider was airlifted to hospital after falling off a horse in on Talacre Beach today, Sunday March 31.
Coastguard teams from Flint and Rhyl were scrambled to the incident just after 2.15pm following reports a person had fallen from a horse west of Talacre lighthouse.
Once at the scene the teams stabilised rider with the assistance of a nurse who was also present.
A Coastguard spokesman said:
“Due to the injuries, Coastguard Rescue Officers gave immediate first aid until the arrival of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936, who then transported the casualty to Hospital.
We wish the person a speedy recovery and we would also like to thank the members of public who gave assistance.”
Main Image: Rhyl Coastguard.