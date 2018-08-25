News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Full schedule for Rhyl Airshow and aircraft we think will (and wont) be using Hawarden airport this year

Published: Saturday, Aug 25th, 2018
Rhyl Airshow will celebrate its 10th year over the Bank Holiday weekend with thousands of spectators watching stunning displays in the skies above the town.

Held over Saturday and Sunday 25th and 26th August, spectators will get to see the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring a Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota and the Red Devils Parachute Display Team.

There will also be Russian and German military aircraft from the Second World War, a gyroplane display which can fly within a 100ft of the crowd, and the aerobatic display team Raven.

Events in the air get underway at 2pm on both days, ground-based attractions include a replica Hurricane and Spitfire, a host of military vehicles, a Winston Churchill impersonator and stands from the Royal Air Force, the Royal British Legion, Ellesmere Port Speedway Museum and many more.

Hawarden Side Show:

One of the highlights of Rhyl airshow is a spectacular display by the RAF Red Arrow, previous years has seen the world renowned acrobat team use Hawarden airport as a base.

Speculation had been swirling around for several weeks that the Red Arrows had ditched their usual plans to use the Airbus operated airfield, this was confirmed earlier this week.

It is understood they were not able to negotiate time slots, Airbus declined offer any comment when asked.  

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota were also expected to use Hawarden airport however several reports on social media suggest they may have changed plans, those changes have not been reflected via BBMF social media posts as yet and still show they will be using Hawarden.

Aircraft still expected to fly from Hawarden over the weekend include a Bristol Blenheim, the Hawarden based Strikemasters, Yak and the Red Devils parachute team onboard their Sky Van aircraft – of course all dependent on weather.

If you are going to Rhyl park and ride services will be in operation during the air show and services from Prestatyn and St Asaph will operate into Rhyl to reduce traffic congestion during the event.

Police are reminding visitors to make plans to avoid getting caught up in the traffic, North Wales Police will be working in partnership with Denbighshire County Council and the other emergency services to ensure a safe event.

Officers will be patrolling the streets and additional safety measure will be in place for reassurance.

Traffic plans have been drawn up by the council and event organisers and people are encouraged to allow plenty of time for their journey and to follow the signs relating to the park and ride services which will be operating. Supt Nick Evans said:

“This is always a great event for Rhyl and we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable weekend. It is important that those attending the event follow the traffic management signage which will be in place. A park and ride facility will be in operation which will assist those attending to avoid the traffic congestion.” “Please ensure that your vehicles are locked and secure and that all valuables are removed.”

Police have warned people not to fly drones in the area of the air show as it will be subject to a Restricted Airspace Temporary Order, “any breaches of which will be prosecuted.”

Schedule

Time Saturday 25th August 2018
14:00 Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team
14:18 Autogyro
14:29 Bristol Blenheim
14:42 Yak-3 Display
14:55 Bulldog
15:05 Hurricane/Spitfire – BBMF
15:18 Extra (High Energy Aerobatics)
15:30 Dakota – BBMF
BREAK
16:08 Strikemaster
16:19 Firefly Display
16:30 Red Devils Parachute Display Team

 

Time Sunday 26th August, 2018
14:00 Dakota – BBMF
14:10 Hurricane/Spitfire – BBMF
14:22 Extra (High Energy Aerobatics)
14:32 Red Devils Parachute Display Team
14:49 Yak-3 Display
15:02 Firefly Display
15:13 Yak-50 Display
BREAK
16:22 Team Raven – Formation Aerobatic Display Team
16:40 Autogyro
16:51 Bristol Blenheim
17:04 Bulldog
17:15 Strikemaster
17:30 Royal Air Force Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team

Park and ride services will operate from Ffrith Beach, Prestayn and Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph at a cost of £5 to park all day with a shuttle bus operating at regular intervals.

Rhyl car parks at the Sky Tower, Morley Road, West Kinmel Street, the Pavilion Theatre and Quay Street will be in operation but the town’s underground car park is currently closed for a major refurbishment.

 

RedDevils

This year’s Rhyl Air Show is supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The Red Arrows will close Rhyl Air Show on Sunday, with the Bristol Blenheim closing proceedings on Saturday with full line-up details and information about park and ride services available at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/rhylairshow

