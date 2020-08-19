Reward offered after 30 tonnes of digger parts were stolen from a Deeside Industrial Estate firm

Crimestoppers is offering a reward following the burglary of £130,000 worth of equipment from Deeside Industrial Estate.

The independent charity has put up a £1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in a burglary of parts from Gwynedd Shipping Limited on Deeside Industrial Estate.

The theft which happened overnight on Friday 22 to Saturday 23 May 2020.

The uniquely recognisable parts made by GEITH, with their distinctive logo on each item, are used on JCB-type diggers.





Nearly one hundred of the items, which are large and weighty, were stolen, along with over 200 assembly kits.

A total of approximately 30 tonnes was removed in potentially two separate HGV lorries.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said:

“With the restrictions and challenges companies are facing as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, this is the last thing any local employer needs.

The stolen items are heavy and niche, with a very small market.

We would appeal for anyone who has information about those involved in the burglary or who has been offered the parts to contact our charity anonymously.”

Do you work in the haulage industry and have heard about vehicles used to transport the stolen goods from the burglary?

Did you see anything unusual near the Deeside Industrial Estate before the burglary or on that night, or have you noticed the goods stored in a warehouse or been offered them on the cheap?

If so, this information could be important in tracking down those involved.”

You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Nobody will ever know you contacted us – only you.”

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for our reward.

Only information passed to Crimestoppers – using our untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via our 0800 555 111 freephone number.”