Retail Park’s programme of summer events continue on Wednesday with ‘Summer Snow”

Broughton Retail Parks free summer programme of animal-themed activities continues tomorrow with ‘Summer Snow’ – interactive storytelling about crossing the Arctic Tundra and the animals you’ll meet along the way.
The fun, free programme aims to entertain and educate little ones, while helping them to channel their inner David Attenborough.
The events are running weekly throughout the school summer holidays, up to August 30, and take place each Wednesday from 11am-4pm, they led by specially-trained staff and costumed performers.
Activities on offer include explorer hunts around the centre, headdress making and flower crafts, and storytelling.
Three different animal habitats have been created with specific jungle, polar and desert zones – overseen by a life-sized gorilla, camel and polar bear.
The jungle installation near Hawarden Estate Farm Shop comes equipped with its own foliage-filled play area for little monkeys, including a climbing frame, swing and slide.
Outside Nando’s, the desert zone will host a sandpit, and children can learn about the animals and weather in the world’s harshest deserts.
The polar area near Tesco will feature an igloo seating area, where little polar explorers can enjoy storytime and find out more about Arctic and Antarctic animals.
The programme aims to teach kids about animals and their environments, so fun facts and information will be displayed in these three zones and around the centre.
Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said:
“We’ve got a jam-packed programme of free activities planned for families over the summer. Not only have we designed these to keep kids entertained, but also to help them learn more about the animal kingdom along the way.
“The polar, jungle and desert zones will be a permanent fixture, meaning the centre really will be unrecognisable for the next few months!”
The full event schedule;
- Wednesday 2nd August (11am – 4pm) – Summer Snow – Fun and interactive storytelling about crossing the Arctic Tundra and the animals you’ll meet along the way
- Wednesday 9th August (11am – 4pm) – Walk like an Egyptian – Kids can try their hand at archaeology for the day – digging up treasure and learning about the history of the Egyptian mummies
- Wednesday 16th August (11am – 4pm) – Monkey Business – A playful day of forest fun where little ones will master dancing and greeting others like a gorilla!
- Wednesday 23rd August (11am – 4pm) – Storytelling in the Igloo – Kids can listen to famous tales from the polar regions, told by entertainers in Broughton’s real-life igloo
- Wednesday 30th August (11am – 4pm) – The Oasis – A day where children will learn about the animals who make their homes in the desert