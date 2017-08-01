Retail Park’s programme of summer events continue on Wednesday with ‘Summer Snow”

Broughton Retail Parks free summer programme of animal-themed activities continues tomorrow with ‘Summer Snow’ – interactive storytelling about crossing the Arctic Tundra and the animals you’ll meet along the way.

The fun, free programme aims to entertain and educate little ones, while helping them to channel their inner David Attenborough.

The events are running weekly throughout the school summer holidays, up to August 30, and take place each Wednesday from 11am-4pm, they led by specially-trained staff and costumed performers.

Activities on offer include explorer hunts around the centre, headdress making and flower crafts, and storytelling.

Three different animal habitats have been created with specific jungle, polar and desert zones – overseen by a life-sized gorilla, camel and polar bear.

The jungle installation near Hawarden Estate Farm Shop comes equipped with its own foliage-filled play area for little monkeys, including a climbing frame, swing and slide.

Outside Nando’s, the desert zone will host a sandpit, and children can learn about the animals and weather in the world’s harshest deserts.

The polar area near Tesco will feature an igloo seating area, where little polar explorers can enjoy storytime and find out more about Arctic and Antarctic animals.