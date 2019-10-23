‘Restart a Heart Day’ – School children from Ysgol Treffynnon in Bagillt learn crucial life-saving techniques

Students at Ysgol Treffynnon learned crucial life-saving techniques as part of a campaign to boost CPR rates amongst the general public.

Ninety-one year 7 students took part in ‘Restart a Heart Day’, an initiative that was developed with the support of the European parliament.

This is the second year that a worldwide edition has been organised.

In Wales, the campaign has been run by staff and volunteers from the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) for the last four years.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness of cardiac arrest and educate members of the public about how to help restart the heart of someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest.

It has been shown that improving bystander CPR rates amongst lay people significantly increases a person’s chance of survival, by two to three times. This has been proven around the world.

Ysgol Treffynnon organised four sessions over the day supported by Steve Blakesley and Mike Connolly from Bagillt Community First Responder Team.

The students learned how to make the phone call to the Ambulance Service, how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator as well as being shown how to put someone into the recovery position.

The students used mannequins provided in special ‘Call Push Rescue’ packs from the British Heart Foundation (BHF), and watched an interactive DVD. As the students are shown the skills on the DVD, they must simultaneously perform the techniques on the mannequins.

Vicky Bond, Science Technician at the school, arranged for the school to take part in the national training day.

She said: “This is the second year we have participated in this event, but have been running CPR sessions for about four years during PSE sessions.

We recognise how important it is for our students to have the vital skills and confidence to know what to do to potentially save someone’s life and welcome the opportunity for them to be given such fantastic training.

It was an amazing day and the students impressed our volunteers with their ability to quickly pick up the skills and knowledge needed to do CPR.

I would like to thank Steve and Mike for their time and for being so supportive of our students. I know they have all benefited hugely from the experience and I am very proud of them all.”

Mr Connolly said: “The students were fully engrossed in the CPR session and all worked hard to learn the techniques they needed. It was amazing to see them come in and fully participate in the session, asking important questions and wanting to get the procedure right.”