News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents invited to have their say on Flintshire’s housing strategy

Published: Tuesday, Aug 20th, 2019
Share:

People living in Flintshire are being invited to have their say on a strategy designed to deliver more affordable housing in the county.

Flintshire Council has launched a consultation on its housing strategy for the next five years.

Its main aims include building more new homes and improving access to the private rented sector.

It also includes measures designed to try and stop people from becoming homeless.

While the local authority said it faced ‘significant’ financial challenges, its housing portfolio holder said it was committed to delivering good quality homes.

Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Dave Hughes, said: “Our housing strategy sets out how we intend to achieve this through working collaboratively with our strategic partners in an intelligent and innovative way to deliver our ambition.

“The new strategy details our key priorities and actions for delivery going forward as well as acknowledging our progress to date.”

The council said its previous housing strategy  result in more than 300 new social and affordable homes being built across Flintshire.

Meanwhile, it also worked with private developers to provide 134 affordable ownership shared equity units.

The latest version of the document can be accessed by visiting www.flintshire.gov.uk/HousingStrategy19

The deadline for feedback is Friday 20 September.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police release new description of man who assaulted a 10 year old girl as she was playing in a Shotton park

New rota system in North Wales could see nurses work extra unpaid shift each month, AM claims

Aston Co-op and Post Office to close next week for major £500,000 makeover

Deeside based Iceland Foods charitable foundation to fund rare lung disease research network

Shortage of train crew sees cancellations to services on the Wrexham to Bidston line

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Coastguard officers called to reports of a person in the River Dee near Hawarden Bridge

Flint Coastguard rescue team called to the Wirral after reports of a person in the water

A494 50mph zone becomes permanent – average speed cameras will be turned on with ‘grace period’


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn