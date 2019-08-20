Residents invited to have their say on Flintshire’s housing strategy

People living in Flintshire are being invited to have their say on a strategy designed to deliver more affordable housing in the county.

Flintshire Council has launched a consultation on its housing strategy for the next five years.

Its main aims include building more new homes and improving access to the private rented sector.

It also includes measures designed to try and stop people from becoming homeless.

While the local authority said it faced ‘significant’ financial challenges, its housing portfolio holder said it was committed to delivering good quality homes.

Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Dave Hughes, said: “Our housing strategy sets out how we intend to achieve this through working collaboratively with our strategic partners in an intelligent and innovative way to deliver our ambition.

“The new strategy details our key priorities and actions for delivery going forward as well as acknowledging our progress to date.”

The council said its previous housing strategy result in more than 300 new social and affordable homes being built across Flintshire.

Meanwhile, it also worked with private developers to provide 134 affordable ownership shared equity units.

The latest version of the document can be accessed by visiting www.flintshire.gov.uk/HousingStrategy19

The deadline for feedback is Friday 20 September.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).