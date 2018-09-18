Residents in Chester left ‘shocked and upset’ after racist leaflets posted through doors

Police in Chester say they have received a number of reports over the past few days about racist literature being distributed in the Handbridge area of the city.
The leaflets have been posted through letterboxes on Overleigh Road, police believe that they were delivered on Saturday 15 September at about 8pm.
PC Gareth Lawrence said:
“This has shocked and upset residents in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen someone delivering door-to-door on Overleigh Road on Saturday at that time.
“We don’t believe that this has been targeted at anyone in particular but it is a very concerning incident. If you have any information then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 186640, or submit information online through our website on https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ “