News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents in Chester left ‘shocked and upset’ after racist leaflets posted through doors

Published: Tuesday, Sep 18th, 2018
Share:

Police in Chester say they have received a number of reports over the past few days about racist literature being distributed in the Handbridge area of the city.

The leaflets have been posted through letterboxes on Overleigh Road, police believe that they were delivered on Saturday 15 September at about 8pm.

PC Gareth Lawrence said:

“This has shocked and upset residents in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen someone delivering door-to-door on Overleigh Road on Saturday at that time.

“We don’t believe that this has been targeted at anyone in particular but it is a very concerning incident. If you have any information then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 186640, or submit information online through our website on https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ “

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following a burglary at a camera shop in Chester.

Prestigious national award for Flintshire Social Services

Airbus Broughton chief named Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering

Speed limit changes set for Flintshire accident blackspots

The Herbert Protocol set to launch in North Wales – it aims to help trace vulnerable person going missing

Faulty train sees services disrupted between Shotton and Bidston

Nurses, midwives and NHS staff across Wales accept three year pay deal

Land Rover Defender stolen from Flintshire on Monday found in Wrexham

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Tuesday September 18

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn