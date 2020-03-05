‘Republica’ set to headline M-Fest – Mold’s newest music festival

Chart-topping 90’s band ‘Republica’ are set headline M-Fest, Mold’s newest music festival.

The festival takes place on Saturday 4th July on Kendricks Field in Mold.

Republica, best known for their hit single ‘Ready to Go’ sold an incredible 3 million albums between 1996 and 1999.

They clinched Top 5 slots in the UK, America and Europe with platinum sales across the globe.

The band are now back and have been very active recently, releasing their highly acclaimed new EP ‘Christiana Obey’ and undertaken a sold out UK tour and selected European festival appearances including the prestigious Isle Of Wight Festival, Norway’s Midnattsrocken Festival, The Welsh GB Rally and Hanover’s Ferryman Festival in Germany.

Their iconic front woman, Saffron, Tim Dorney (keyboard) and Johnny Male (guitar) rode the Britpop wave of female-fronted rock bands like Sleeper, Elastica, Garbage and Lush, injecting it with their self-dubbed “techno-pop, punk rock” sound.

Republica’s first album is being reissued this year as a Deluxe Triple CDs to be followed by the highly anticipated new album.

Jane Evans, M-Fest Committee member said “Republica are busy touring throughout the summer and we are absolutely thrilled that they have added M-Fest to their extensive festival list and we looking forward to welcoming them to Mold on the 4th July.”

The M-Fest musical line up will also feature some of the best bands from around North Wales and Cheshire including Soul Jacker, 50 Hertz, Yubaba and Jonathan Markwood’s Hoo-Hah Conspiracy with more acts to be announced.

The festival will also incorporate festival stalls, a bar and food .

‘Early bird’ tickets are available online NOW priced at just £10 plus online administration fee of £1.01 from Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/m-fest-nw-tickets-98233040669

Tickets will also be available from local ticket outlets end of April.

Once all early bird tickets have been sold, ticket price will increase to £15 advance price with the ‘on day’ price set at £20, so don’t wait until the festival day to get your tickets.

Organisers have said under 16’s will be free of charge, but no sales to under 18’s and all under 18’s will need to be accompanied by an adult age 21+

Jane Evans went on to say ‘ Sponsorship from local businesses is a fundamental part of the success of these events and we are delighted to confirm that Skye Marquees Ltd are sponsoring our headline act this year and we’d like to thank them for their support.

Sponsorship packages are available from as little as £50+. In return for sponsorship, we will place your banner/board in a prominent position at the festival, also add your business logo and link onto our social media. If any local business are interested in finding out more, please do get in touch.’

Further information, please email mfestnw@gmail.com, call 01352 758532 or follow MfestNW on facebook