There are reports a lorry has overturned on the A548 Shotwick Road.

Sophie has been in touch to say “a big wagon tipped on its side on the roundabout outside the services/Starbucks entering zone 2 on the Deeside Industrial Estate”

Martin got in touch to say;

“HGV on its side on the roundabout on zone 2 industrial estate, police and ambulance there, will need a crane to get it back over”

More on this as and when