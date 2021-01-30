Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 30th Jan 2021

Reports of snow in parts of Flintshire causing treacherous driving conditions

Police have warned that snow is causing treacherous driving conditions in parts of Flintshire.

Heavy snowfall was reported on the A494 between Mold to Clwyd Gate and Ruthin earlier this morning.

Slow traffic is reported on A5104 Corwen Road between A494 (Clawdd Poncen) and Treuddyn.

“Traffic is naturally slowing in patches along this stretch due to heavy snowfall. This is affecting most local routes in the area.” Traffic reports state.


Kate posted the picture below on Twitter taken earlier in Halkyn.

A weather warning for snow is in place for parts of North Wales until 6pm today, a Met Office yellow warning for ice comes into force at 8pm to 11am on Sunday for Flintshire.

“Following rainfall, and some snow, on Saturday surfaces are likely to remain wet and with temperatures widely falling below freezing icy stretches are likely to form.”

The Met Office has issued a weather warning spanning three days next week with forecasts of snow for Flintshire.

The yellow alert for snow and widespread ice comes into force at 9pm on Monday and ends at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Snow is forecast to affect nearly all counties in Wales and a large swathe of England from Newcastle upon Tyne to the edge of London.

The Met Office spokesperson has said: “A band of rain, locally heavy in places, is likely to push slowly northeast across Wales and England late Monday.”

“As this rain comes into contact with cold air in place, it is likely to readily turn to snow across parts of Wales, the Midlands, and later parts of northern England.”

“1-4 cm of snow is quite likely away from coasts, with 5-10 cm possible above about 150 metres.”

“As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is possible for parts of east Wales and the West and South Midlands.”

“Snow should turn back to rain from the south, lasting longest across parts of northern England.”

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team posted the photograph about saying it was take ‘just outside of Mold’



