Update on the Coastguard call out to Flintshire Bridge this afternoon

Update 1pm: HM Flint Coastguard say they were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of a person the wrong side of the railings on the Flintshire Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said:

“Once scene Team liaised with colleagues from North Wales Police, who had searched both sides of the bridge and had spoken to the first informant. It was established that person had either walked off the bridge or jumped down onto a grass embankment, Area searched by Team but nothing untoward found, all units were stood down.”

Earlier report: Several people have been in touch to say there appears to be an emergency response near to Flintshire Bridge.

Claire told us there a police cars each side of bridge with “blue lights on” and no officers inside, Claire also said the Coastguard has gone “flying past with blue lights.”

RNLI Flint Lifeboat has also been called out – their website states the boat was launched at 12.06pm today – its not known is this relates to the response at Flintshire Bridge.