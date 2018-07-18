independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Update on the Coastguard call out to Flintshire Bridge this afternoon

Published: Wednesday, Jul 18th, 2018
Share:

Update 1pm: HM Flint Coastguard say they were tasked by UK Coastguard to reports of a person the wrong side of the railings on the Flintshire Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said:

“Once scene Team liaised with colleagues from North Wales Police, who had searched both sides of the bridge and had spoken to the first informant.

It was established that person had either walked off the bridge or jumped down onto a grass embankment, Area searched by Team but nothing untoward found, all units were stood down.”

Earlier report: Several people have been in touch to say there appears to be an emergency response near to Flintshire Bridge.

Claire told us there a police cars each side of bridge with “blue lights on” and no officers inside, Claire also said the Coastguard has gone “flying past with blue lights.”

RNLI Flint Lifeboat has also been called out – their website states the boat was launched at 12.06pm today – its not known is this relates to the response at Flintshire Bridge.

 

LATEST NEWS:

Delays to trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line after vehicle collides with rail bridge in Penyffordd

Flintshire man arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer

Seriously injured quad bike rider airlifted to hospital following crash on Flintshire road

Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint set for revamp

Chester Racecourse submits £100m ‘vision for the future’ masterplan

Business plans to create solar farms in Connah’s Quay and Flint approved

Queensferry Poundworld set to close next week

The A5151 in Flintshire has reopened following earlier collision – two people taken to hospital

Flintshire Councillors agree to bin controversial litter enforcement firm Kingdom by end of the year

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn