Reports of an incident in Connah’s Quay on Saturday night

Published: Sunday, Jul 8th, 2018
Several people got in touch with Deeside.com just after 7pm on Saturday evening to say there was a large police presence near the Custom House pub.

One person told us they were stopped by police officers and asked: “if we had seen a white male wanted in connection with serious assault”.

A police helicopter was seen overhead, it appeared to be focusing on the High Street area of Connah’s Quay for around 20 minutes.

A police dog unit was also spotted around Breezehill as a search for a male suspect continued.

There were also reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of Mold Road and High Street, it is thought this may in some way be connected to the incident.

Following the serious assault, a police forensics van was seen on the car park of the Custom House which had been cleared of customers and closed.

The pub remained shut for the rest of the evening.

 

 

 

