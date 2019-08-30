Power cut which affected parts of Deeside has been fixed

Update: The power cut which affected parts of Deeside has now been fixed according to Scottish Power.

An update of the electricity providers website states:

There was a fault in your area which has now been resolved. If you are still without power please call new national Freephone number 105

Earlier Report: Scottish Power has said it expects electricity supplies to be restored by 6.15pm to households in Deeside affected by a power cut this afternoon.

A number of properties on Bridge Street and Victoria Road in Shotton and High Street in Connah’s Quay have been hit by a loss of electricity.

An update on Scottish Power’s website states: