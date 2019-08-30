Power cut which affected parts of Deeside has been fixed

Update: The power cut which affected parts of Deeside has now been fixed according to Scottish Power.
An update of the electricity providers website states:
There was a fault in your area which has now been resolved. If you are still without power please call new national Freephone number 105
Earlier Report: Scottish Power has said it expects electricity supplies to be restored by 6.15pm to households in Deeside affected by a power cut this afternoon.
A number of properties on Bridge Street and Victoria Road in Shotton and High Street in Connah’s Quay have been hit by a loss of electricity.
An update on Scottish Power’s website states:
There is a power cut affecting the CH5 postcode area of Deeside, affecting properties in Bridge Street, High Street, Victoria Road and surrounding areas.
We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 4:14PM.
Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and our emergency response team are on their way to site to investigate the fault.
Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 6:15PM.
Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.