Reports of a power cut in parts of Shotton – Scottish Power says it hopes to get supplies back by 4.30pm

Published: Wednesday, Jun 26th, 2019
There are reports of a power cut in parts of Shotton this afternoon.

The power cut is reportedly affecting properties in Chester Road East, Park Avenue and surrounding streets.

Engineers believe a fuse has blown at a local substation.

Scottish Power website says they expect power supplies to be restored by 4.30pm.

An update on the power suppliers website states:

“There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Shotton affecting properties in Chester Road East, Park Avenue and surrounding streets.

We did not know in advance there would be a power cut, and became aware of this at 1:23PM.

Our engineers are on their way to the area to investigate and repair the fault and our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.

We expect the power to be restored by 4:30PM.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. This message was recorded at 1:45PM on 26th June, 2019.”

