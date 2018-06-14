independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Reports of a power cut in Ewloe and Buckley

Published: Thursday, Jun 14th, 2018
There are reports of a power cut in parts of Ewloe and Buckley this afternoon.

Scottish Power website says they expect power supplies to be restored by 4.00pm, their website states:

There’s “an unplanned electricity fault in the CH5 – CH7 postcode area of Deeside and Buckley. This has been caused by a fault on our overhead electrical network and is affecting properties in Ewloe and surrounding area.

Our Engineers have been dispatched and will work to restore your electricity supply by 4PM.

Should this information change on arrival, every effort will be made to keep you updated. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

An earlier powercut in Holywell and Flint has been fixed and electricity has been restored.

There have been a number of power outages in the area recently, on Wednesday a large part of Connah’s Quay was left without electricity for an hour due to a fault on the network.

