Posted: Sat 31st Oct 2020

Reports of a power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Mold

There are reports of power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Mold.

Scottish Power has said:

We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 08:45AM.

Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.


Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 10:45AM.

Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.



