Reports of a power cut affecting a ‘wide area’ of Mold this morning

There are reports of a power cut in parts of the Mold area this morning.

Scottish Power says engineers are “making there way to the site” and expect supplies to be back on by 11.45am.

It’s website states: “There is a power cut in the CH7 postcode area of Mold affecting properties in Milford Street, Bryn Garmon, Shire View, Earl Road and surrounding area.”

“We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 9:39am. Our engineers have arrived on site to investigate.”





“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“We expect the power to be restored by 11:45am.”