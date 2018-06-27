Reports of a large fire at Prestatyn Pontins

Update: The fire appears to have started in a large stack of mattresses away from the main building and chalets.
Tom Jones shared a picture of the burning mattresses on the ‘Rhyl Banter’ Facebook Page.
Commenting on the page Andrew said: “Everyone is fine luckily could of been a lot worse if they hadn’t of stopped it reaching the chalet block”
Three fire crews are reported to be at the scene.
Previous Report: There are reports that a fire has broken out at Prestatyn Pontins this afternoon.
A large plume of black smoke can be seen rising from above the site just off Central Beach.
Martin Williams shared a picture on Twitter of the thick black smoke rising above the town.
Fire crews are at the scene.
More to follow….