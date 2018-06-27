independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Reports of a large fire at Prestatyn Pontins

Published: Wednesday, Jun 27th, 2018
Update: The fire appears to have started in a large stack of mattresses away from the main building and chalets.

Tom Jones shared a picture of the burning mattresses on the ‘Rhyl Banter’ Facebook Page.

Commenting on the page Andrew said: “Everyone is fine luckily could of been a lot worse if they hadn’t of stopped it reaching the chalet block”

Three fire crews are reported to be at the scene.

Previous Report: There are reports that a fire has broken out at Prestatyn Pontins this afternoon.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen rising from above the site just off Central Beach.

Martin Williams shared a picture on Twitter of the thick black smoke rising above the town.

Fire crews are at the scene.

More to follow….

 

 

