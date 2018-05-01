independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Reports of a fire around the Factory Road area of Sandycroft

Published: Tuesday, May 1st, 2018
Several people have been in touch to tell us about a large fire in the Sandycroft area.

Smoke can bee seen rising from what looks to be the Factory Road area.

One fire engine has been scene to arrive in the area.

More to follow..

