Fire at Coleg Cambria in Deeside – ‘all children and staff at the nursery were evacuated successfully and safely’

Update:North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are currently dealing with a small scale fire at a college premises in Connah’s Quay.

They said: “The buildings affected were evacuated as a precaution.

There are currently crews from Deeside, Flint and Mold in attendance.

The fire has been extinguished and crews are conducting a thorough search of the building.

We would advise public to stay away from the area due to a high level of traffic and congestion.”

Update: a spokesperson for the College has said:

t about 10am this morning a small fire broke out at the Toybox Nursery on the Deeside site. The Fire Service were called and all children and staff at the nursery were evacuated successfully and safely.

The remainder of the Deeside site was also evacuated as a precaution.

The nursery children have been taken to our Deeside 6th Form Centre site. Any parents wishing to collect their children can do that from the Deeside 6th site – telephone number 01978 267485.

Previous report:

The nursery children have been taken to our Deeside 6th Form Centre site. Any parents wishing to collect their children can do that from the Deeside 6th site – telephone number 01978 267485.



Original information below…

There are reports of a fire at Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay.

The fire is believed to have started in either a tumble dryer or washing machine in the Toybox day nursery according to several reports.

The has campus has been fully evacuated.

The fire service say they were called to reports of a washing machine on fire at 10.28 this morning

Appliances from Deeside and Mold are at the scene, when firefighters arrived they found the building to be “well alight”

Two fire engines are on route from Flint and Holywell a spokesperson said.

@DeesideDotCom Fire at Deeside college, apparently caused by a tumble dryer in the nursery. pic.twitter.com/EYmEwhsWdW — Dion Lewis (@Dionlewis123) June 29, 2018

Katrina told us: “There seems to be a fire at Toybox nursery in Deeside college fire engines and police on site black smoke billowing from the back of the building”

Kayleigh told us the fire was in the tumble dryer “all children safe and accounted for”

Lifestyle Fitness which is on the site have just posted:

“We are currently not allowed in club as there has been a fire on site, please check back for more info no access to college site at this time”

Spotted something? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

More to follow.

Thanks to Dion and Daniella for images.