Update: The reported collision on Main Road in Broughton has now been cleared

Previous: Local traffic reports say there has been an accident on A5104 Main Road around Queens Way in Broughton.

Police say a collision between a lorry, a parked car and ‘possibly another vehicle’ took place just after 2.30pm this afternoon.

Traffic was slow past the scene initially but no traffic disruptions are being reported as of 3pm.