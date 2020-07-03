Reports of a burst water main affecting supplies in Hawarden

Welsh Water has said a burst mains pipe is affecting water supplies in parts of Deeside.

An update on its website states: “A burst water main is affecting Mountfield Road and Surrounding, Hawarden,

We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the water supply to this area.

The update goes on to say: "Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by early this afternoon





Further updates will be provided here [Welsh Water website] when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”