Power restored in Deeside following earlier outage

Published: Sunday, May 20th, 2018
UPDATE: 5.10pm: Power appears to have been restored in all areas affected.

UPDATE 3.55pm : Engineers are on site and suspect the power loss has been caused by a fault on the underground cable network, which is affecting properties in Shotton, Hawarden and surrounding area.

Scottish Power say they expect power to be restored by 5:30PM.

EARLIER REPORT: There are reports that some homes in parts of Deeside are without power this afternoon.

Supplies appear to have gone down at around 3.25pm today, Sunday May 20.

Reports so far say power is out in parts of Shotton and Hawarden.

Scottish Power website states:

“There has been a supply interruption in the CH5 area of Deeside .

This has been caused by a fault on our network and is affecting properties in Shotton, Hawarden and surrounding area.

We will attempt to reset the network to restore your supply remotely.

Our Engineers have been dispatched and will work to restore your electricity supply by 5:30PM.

Should this information change on arrival, every effort will be made to keep you updated.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Check your postcode here: spenergynetworks

More as and when

