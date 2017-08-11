Police warn of delays on Deeside Industrial Estate after lorry overturns

Police are warning motorists to expect some disruption this morning on Deeside Industrial Estate after a lorry overturned.

The incident happened just after 9am this morning on the A548 Shotwick Road on the roundabout near the Drome Road turn off.

Traffic heading away from Deeside is being affected.

In a post on social media North Wales Police said:

“RTC Sealand – overturned HGV A548 Zone 1 @ roundabout – delays expected whilst vehicle is recovered- officers in attendance.”

An air ambulance was called to the scene but stood down and returned to base.

The Ambulance service said the driver of the lorry did’nt require hospital treatment.

“We were called at shortly after 9.10am this morning to reports an arctic lorry had overturned on the A548 within Zone 1 of Deeside Industrial Park.

A paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a BASICS doctor attended and a man was checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”

The latest traffic report says:

Heavy traffic and road closed due to overturned vehicle on A548 Shotwick Road Westbound between A494 / B5441 Drome Road / Green Lane East (Flint / Deeside Turn Off) and Parkway. On the roundabout. 3 of the estate by coming through Connah’s Quay and re-joining the A548. Diversion: Leave the A55 at J33 to avoid the low bridge near to Shotton Station