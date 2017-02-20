Reports of a burst water main affecting drinking water supplies in Connah’s Quay and Northop

A burst water main is affected water supplies this morning to households in the Connah’s Quay and Northop area’s

Welsh water say some water supply may be off or you may have low pressure due to the burst water main.

The company says they have a team of engineers currently at the site of the burst main and are repairing the damage.

They anticipate water supplies should begin returning to normal by early afternoon.

Welsh water also say when the water supply is restored people may notice discolouration to tap water, which is “normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap.”

