$40billion order would be biggest in Airbus history

Reports Airbus on verge of a signing deal to sell 430 A320’s to US based investor Indigo Partners

Update: Deal has been signed:

From earlier (5a.m) According to reports, Airbus is close to signing the biggest deal in its history.

The company is negotiating to sell 430 A320neo single-aisle planes valued at more than $40 billion to U.S. investor Indigo Partners, people familiar with the matter said.

Indigo Partners is a private equity fund led by Bill Franke, the 430 A320’s would go to airlines in Indigo’s investment portfolio: Frontier Airlines, Mexico’s Volaris, European carrier Wizz Air Holdings Plc and JetSmart, which began operating in Chile this year.

The Airbus-Indigo transaction is set to be announced Wednesday, reports Bloomberg who are quoting ‘people familiar with the matter.’

A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment, as did Indigo says Bloomberg.

Airbus has scheduled a press conference at 11 a.m. local time in Dubai – 7 a.m UK time.

The Indigo deal would more than double Airbus’s existing order book for the year, which stood at about 290 aircraft as of Oct. 31.

The order by Indigo Partners trumps the 2015 order for 250 single-aisle planes valued at $27 billion by Indian budget carrier IndiGo. The two companies aren’t related.

More to follow….