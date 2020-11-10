Reports A550 Hawarden Road in Hope partially blocked following collision between car and motorbike

There are reports the A550 Hawarden Road in Hope is partially blocked following collision between car and a motorbike.

The incident has happened near the White Lion pub and there is currently no access to Stryt Isa, police are on scene directing traffic.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident, car and motorbike involved on A550 Hawarden Road both ways near Stryt Isa. There is currently no access to Stryt Isa, police are on scene directing traffic. Near the White Lion.”



