Reports A55 in Flintshire becoming “very slippy” due to snow settling on carriageway

Police are warning drivers to “be aware” as weather conditions on the A55 between Holywell and Northop worsen.

Snow is settling on the carriageway and road conditions are becoming dangerous.

Please be aware the weather conditions on the A55 between Holywell and Northop are worsening and road conditions are becoming dangerous. Please drive carefully. — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 29, 2019

Latest traffic report states:

“A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33B A494 (Ewloe). Cameras show snow settling on the carriageway. Although no incidents have reported to have taken place. Callers report the road is very slippy.”

Pentre Halkyn

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Flintshire has been extended until the end of the week.

The Met Office warning had been in place since midday today through until 11am on Wednesday morning.

However a revised forecast has a yellow weather alert in place from 3pm on Thursday afternoon until midday on Friday.

The Met Office state: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”