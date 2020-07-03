Reports A5119 in Sychdyn is partially blocked after incident involving a digger and trailer

The A5119 in Sychdyn is partially blocked after a digger and a trailer fell on its side.

A traffic report states: “the A5119 Main Road is partially blocked due to ‘accident’ near The Cross Keys in Sychdyn.”

The report goes on to say: “Traffic is coping well. A digger and a trailer has fallen on to its side, affecting traffic between Mold and Northop.”



