Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Jul 2020

Reports A5119 in Sychdyn is partially blocked after incident involving a digger and trailer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A5119 in Sychdyn is partially blocked after a digger and a trailer fell on its side.

A traffic report states: “the A5119 Main Road is partially blocked due to ‘accident’ near The Cross Keys in Sychdyn.”

The report goes on to say: “Traffic is coping well. A digger and a trailer has fallen on to its side, affecting traffic between Mold and Northop.”




Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Stay Local restriction and five-mile guidance to be scrapped from Monday

News

Reports of a burst water main affecting supplies in Hawarden

News

Shorter working week could help save Broughton jobs says Airbus boss as local politicians call on UK government to ‘act now’

News

Senior North Wales doctor tells how coronavirus prevented him seeing his dying father

Wrexham

First Minister set to confirm 5 mile ‘stay local’ travel requirement will be lifted on Monday

News

Nearly half of all adults in Wales concerned about children catching coronavirus in school

News

Scale of Airbus Broughton job cuts mean Prime Minister must act now to defend UK workers warns union

News

North Wales Police key role in Operation Venetic – The UK’s biggest ever law enforcement operation

News

Flintshire council pledges to take ‘soft approach’ with tenants falling behind on rent during coronavirus pandemic

News





Read 653,035 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn