Production set to continue for at least another decade

Picture @airbus

Airbus could be about to sign a deal to sell more A380’s to Emirates Airline according to a report by Reuters today.

Signs are that a deal is being prepared in time for an announcement at Dubai airshow later this month.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders was talking to the assembled media at a ceremony of Emirates’ 100th Airbus A380 at the Airbus HQ in Hamburg this morning, November 3.

“I‘m not sure I will let John Leahy [Airbus sales chief] retire without at least one more significant A380 order,” Enders said, in reference to the departing sales chief of Airbus.

Slow sales of the A380 has led some industry ‘experts’ to call into question the future of the superjumbo but Enders said he believed Airbus would be producing the A380 10 years from now and was working on sales campaigns.

Emirates is the world’s biggest customer of the A380 and has ordered 142 of the jets with 100 delivered Airbus CEO Tom Enders said he hoped Airbus would deliver “at least” the remaining 42 to Emirates.

While there has been no firm commitment, Emirates representatives said the carrier is in discussions for additional A380s on top of the outstanding 42 on order.

Airbus shares hit a record high Tuesday after the planemaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Airbus earned €697 million ($812 million) for the three months ending in September, revenues for the third quarter climbed 2% to €14.24 billion, about 3% ahead of the company forecasts, earnings figure came in about 13% ahead of expectations.