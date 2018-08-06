Repairs to Hawarden Castle gates and lodge given green light

Improvements to the gateway of a historic Flintshire castle have been given the green light.

Flintshire Council has approved plans to carry out repairs to the grade II listed gates of Hawarden Castle and refurbish a lodge which sits near the entrance.

The gate was built by Sir Stephen Richard Glynne II as part of a pair of entrances to the new Hawarden Castle in the early 19th century and will be restored using lime mortar before being repainted.

Meanwhile, the gate lodge is estimated to have been built in 1819 by John Buckler and will be fitted with a new kitchen and bathroom, as well as being rewired and redecorated to improve living standards.

In an application letter, William Hall & Co said the work was essential to ensure both structures can be preserved.

They said: “The gateway is a very dominant feature in the street scene, overlooking the centre of the small township of Hawarden and contributes very significantly to the historic character of the town and signifies the entrance to the Grade I listed building of Hawarden Castle.

“The pointing to the gate facade to the front and rear is to be restored in lime mortar to retain the integrity of the historic listed building.

“The gatelodge is a very important attribute to the Hawarden Castle Park and its preservation as a habitable dwelling is key to the vibrancy of the estate generally.

“The beneficial impact of the proposed works will help to retain the historic fabric of the building and ensure its sustainability.”

The application was approved by a Flintshire Council officer using delegated powers last Thursday (2 August 2018).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.