independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Repairs to Hawarden Castle gates and lodge given green light

Published: Monday, Aug 6th, 2018
Share:

Improvements to the gateway of a historic Flintshire castle have been given the green light.

Flintshire Council has approved plans to carry out repairs to the grade II listed gates of Hawarden Castle and refurbish a lodge which sits near the entrance.

The gate was built by Sir Stephen Richard Glynne II as part of a pair of entrances to the new Hawarden Castle in the early 19th century and will be restored using lime mortar before being repainted.

Meanwhile, the gate lodge is estimated to have been built in 1819 by John Buckler and will be fitted with a new kitchen and bathroom, as well as being rewired and redecorated to improve living standards.

In an application letter, William Hall & Co said the work was essential to ensure both structures can be preserved.

They said: “The gateway is a very dominant feature in the street scene, overlooking the centre of the small township of Hawarden and contributes very significantly to the historic character of the town and signifies the entrance to the Grade I listed building of Hawarden Castle.

“The pointing to the gate facade to the front and rear is to be restored in lime mortar to retain the integrity of the historic listed building.

“The gatelodge is a very important attribute to the Hawarden Castle Park and its preservation as a habitable dwelling is key to the vibrancy of the estate generally.

“The beneficial impact of the proposed works will help to retain the historic fabric of the building and ensure its sustainability.”

The application was approved by a Flintshire Council officer using delegated powers last Thursday (2 August 2018).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.

LATEST NEWS:

Police launch witness appeal following serious collision on the A55 at Northop today

A former village pub could be converted into a house under new proposals

Serious accident closes one lane of the A55 between Northop and Ewloe

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Police appeal for witnesses after a serious assault in Mold on Saturday evening

Fire takes hold in former cricket club building in Hope

A55 westbound between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe closed for four nights due to resurfacing work

“We can rebuild and come back stronger” says Shotton Steel RFC after being forced to drop two divisions

Police release CCTV images in bid to catch ‘mindless’ vandals who targeted Mold’s ‘Silent Soldier’

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn