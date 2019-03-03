News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Renewed appeal for missing man from Caergwrle

Published: Sunday, Mar 3rd, 2019
North Wales Police have issued a fresh appeal for information of the whereabouts of a missing man from Caergwrle.

Stephen John Sharples, 56, was reported missing overnight on Wednesday 27th and Thursday 28th February from his home address in Caergwrle.

He is described as being 6’ft tall, short grey hair and wearing green trousers, a blue shirt & white T-shirt.

Stephen is believed to be using a Silver coloured Mazda MX5 , registration FN52BNO

North Wales Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Stephen and any sightings or information of his whereabouts can be reported on 101 quoting I/Trace 24831.

