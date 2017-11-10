Remembrance Sunday in Flintshire.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare during the First World War.

In many parts of the world, people observe a two-minute silence at 11am every 11 November, to remember those who lost their lives during the First World War as well as in more recent conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday in November, the Sunday nearest to 11 November

People of all ages will pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in conflicts at Remembrance events accross Flintshire.

Service Personnel, Ex-Service Associations, Cadet Forces, Youth Organisations and members of the public will join the Annual Service of Remembrance in Connah’s Quay on Sunday.

The Service at the Civic Hall which will be led by Rev Robin Fox begins at 10am, those attending are asked to assemble at 9.30am with everyone to be seated by 9.55am.

After the Service, Members will parade from outside the Civic Hall, moving off at 10.40am to the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial for a short service, act of Remembrance and laying of Wreathes.

This will be followed by a march to the Groves Sports & Social Club, Bridge Street, Shotton.

In Hawarden, the Community Council organises the Annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Hawarden War Memorial on behalf of the Hawarden and Ewloe Royal British Legion.

The Service will be preceded by a parade from the Gladstone Playing Fields Car Park to the Hawarden Memorial.

The Parade will assemble at Gladstone Playing Fields Car Park at 10.30am and commence at 10.40am, arriving at the Hawarden Memorial at 10.50am, where the Service and Wreath Laying will take place.

Parades also take place Mold, Buckley, Flint, Higher Kinnerton, Holywell, Caergwrle, Penyfford and Bagillt.

Some roads will be closed for a short period while the parade take place – these are roads and the times of closure.