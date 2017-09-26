RED ROUTE: AM calls on Welsh Government to ‘listen and act’ over community concerns

Delyn Assembly Member Hannah Blythyn has called on the Welsh Government to ‘listen and act’ on a number of concerns her constituents have raised over the proposed A494 / A55 / A548 Deeside corridor upgrade.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates officially announced the decision today to adopt the Red Route as the preferred transport upgrade option in North East Wales.

The Delyn AM said the chosen route will have a significant impact on a number of farms within her constituency there will also be a loss of woodlands and public rights of way under the proposed scheme.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact the proposed route could have on surrounding towns likes of Flint and Northop, both of which can already be congested at peak times.

Hannah Blythyn, AM Said:

“The red route as currently outlined would have a significant impact on Delyn, so it’s my democratic duty to raise the concerns and suggestions of my constituents and our communities with the Welsh Government”

“In the Assembly Chamber, today, I have called on the Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates and the Welsh Government to listen and act on the input received from the affected communities, and I’ve urged them to ensure that the process is as accessible as possible to all communities in Flintshire.”

“In light of these significant transport proposals for our region, as ever, I am going to be working hard across our area to guarantee that my constituents have a strong voice in the process going forward.”

Following Hannah Blythyn AM’s contribution today, she said has committed to putting the points raised in writing to the Welsh Government.